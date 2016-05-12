Caitlyn Jenner is currently one of the most famous trans women and trans advocates. But with fame come rumors — and this one is particularly shocking.
On Hollywood gossip site The Wrap, a writer claimed that Jenner is considering de-transitioning and becoming a man again based on information from writer Ian Halperin. Halperin is also the author of the unauthorized book, Kardashian Dynasty: The Controversial Rise of America's Royal Family. Now, Halperin claims he has multiple sources telling him that Jenner regrets her procedure and decision to transition.
But, like most gossip pieces, the claims are false. Jenner's reps have responded to the rumors and are not happy about the idiocy of Halperin's remarks.
"Not worth commenting on such an idiotic report. Of course it's not true," Jenner's rep said in a statement to New York Daily News.
Jenner has not addressed the claims in the piece, although she has spoken about a tinge of regret she felt immediately after her first procedure. That brief moment of second-guessing does not equate the claims that she wishes to transition again.
