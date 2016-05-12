Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake may be at Cannes Film Festival to preview their new film, Trolls, but the two also made a little time for an impromptu musical number.
As People reported, at the festival's sneak peek of the animated movie, Kendrick and Timberlake performed a sweet cover of Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors."
As People reported, at the festival's sneak peek of the animated movie, Kendrick and Timberlake performed a sweet cover of Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors."
With just an acoustic guitar, Timberlake took the lead on the ballad, slowing things down and keeping things earnest. Kendrick, on the other hand, chimes in on the harmonies to show off that Pitch Perfect voice of hers.
After seeing this, it's hard to believe that Kendrick was nervous to perform for the Cannes crowd. "This isn't like a big deal," she reportedly joked. "We're just hanging out in your living room and this isn't a big deal, right?" No big deal at all.
The cover of "True Colors" appears on the Trolls soundtrack, which is clearly stacked with Timberlake goodness. Hello, "Can't Stop The Feeling." Probably helps that Timberlake is the producer behind the soundtrack.
Trolls, which focuses on the journey of the troll princess Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake), hits theaters November 4.
Advertisement