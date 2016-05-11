Nicki Minaj Fires Off Twitter Storm Calling Out Her Ex For Suing Her

The rapper recently unleashed a Twitter storm calling out an unnamed ex-boyfriend for a myriad of stalker-like and extortionist behavior. In the series of tweets pictured below (which, believe it or not, is slightly abridged), Minaj explains that she had difficulty properly celebrating the birthday of her current fiancé, rapper Meek Mill, because of a lawsuit she was served with on May 9.
It appears that she's talking about Safaree Samuels, a rapper who dated Minaj from 2002 to 2014. Samuels is claiming that Minaj owes him money for his contributions and collaborative efforts on the songs she released while they were together. Minaj has apparently been dealing with drama from Samuels regularly since their breakup.
Earlier this week, Minaj used the hashtag "#poorting" on Twitter, saying that someone, presumably Samuels, was jealous of her lavish lifestyle. Samuels responded by posting this video of himself at the premiere of ChyMoji, mocking Minaj's hashtag by writing, "Story of my life...it's the middle of the summer and I still wear a fur BURRRRR ..#poorting #stuntgang."
And now for the tweets. Minaj details her ex's pettiness. Samuels has not responded to the spree.
Tweeted on the 5th that the 6th was my baby's bday. Celebrated on the 6th for his bday (publicly). Served w/a lawsuit on the 9th. lol— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2016
Two years later this poor excuse of a man is suing me & claiming to have been physically & emotionally abused. Lol. He's so miserable.— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2016
Look @ what "men" have become so that they don't have to work. Fathers pls stay in your sons' lives.— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2016
You can't even celebrate your happiness anymore w/o being victimized. Miserable ppl refuse to move on w/their lives.— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2016
My man asked him to stop emailing me. I also asked him several times. This man can't move on. It's really sad. I have the emails to prove it— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2016
U really want me showing these emails? I know u need a story line to be on reality Tv. God punishing u & u bout to get more!!!!!— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2016
Calling my mother crying. I said I'd help. But as soon as meek asked him to stop emailing me it's a problem. LEAVE US ALONE!!!!!! PLEASE!!!— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2016
LIKE I CANT EVEN CELEBRATE MY MAN BDAY W/O THIS MISERABLE SON OF A BITCH TRYING TO EXTORT ME!!!!!— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2016
Caught him stealing money and never prosecuted him!!!! Now I'm DOING IT. ENOUGH!!!!!!— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2016
I can't even make my man happy for his bday w/o this low life trying to make our lives hell. He miss those gifts.— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2016
Y'all think social media is real life. Stop emailing me u miss me!!!! Putting on a show for the media then emailing me.— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2016
U were abused my nigga? Look @ what you've become. Gods wrath is no joke. You will regret every lie u said about me.— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2016
Imagine how it feels to have someone who gained so much off of your name refuse to let go & let u be happy.— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2016
You can fool these blogs but God KNOWS! And u will suffer until u stop lying on me.— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2016
Whatever isn't rightfully yours will become a curse once u have it. The money u leaches win in lawsuits will never bless u. It will curse u— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2016
Fans are also weighing in, enjoying the entertaining drama, but also siding with Minaj.
