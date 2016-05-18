I Ate Like My Favorite Children's Book Characters

There are so many places you can turn for cooking inspiration: Instagram. Recipe blogs. The books you liked to read in third grade (yes, really). You might be surprised to learn that your childhood dream of being immersed in the worlds of Little House on the Prairie, Winnie the Pooh, or the American Girl doll books can easily become a reality. Thanks to cookbooks inspired by these staples of kids' literature, I was recently able to spend some time preparing my meals with an air of whimsy.
I scarfed down muffins Winnie the Pooh would have enjoyed. I cooked like a prairie girl. I whipped up Molly McIntire-approved frozen fruit cups, mixed a drink only a Boxcar Child could love, and discovered the insane, Nancy Drew version of grapefruit. I also learned a few things that could help any aspiring chef — even those who wouldn't naturally think to ask Tigger for cooking advice.
