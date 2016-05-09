Why Jennifer Lawrence Feels Bad For The Kardashians

The Kardashians seem to have it all. Their social media feeds are proof they're enjoying intense fame, money, and even have the love and support of a close family. But Jennifer Lawrence still feels bad for the reality stars.
While she was promoting her upcoming movie X-Men: Apocalypse she told E! News, "I was crying about the Kardashians the other night. They're under a lot of pressure. Even if it's elective, it's pressure — and I get that!"
Lawrence seems not to just be coming just from a place of compassion, but also of empathy. She told Vogue last November that her own fame makes dating difficult. She explained, "I feel like I need to meet a guy, with all due respect, who has been living in Baghdad for five years who has no idea who I am.”
