Parker's first clue that something was wrong on the morning her daughter died came when she went to go watch the recording of Alison's early morning television segment, as she did every day.“[She would be on the air at] the crack of dawn. So we would never get up that early,” Parker said.Instead, she would wait and watch the online version a little bit later. On that morning, she tried to watch the broadcast as usual — but the stream was blank.“I was up about 7 o’clock, and I would usually watch it online, but there was nothing there," she said. "I thought the live [broadcast] truck must have been down.”A few hours later, she learned the truth.“Your first thought is disbelief. You can’t comprehend it happened,” Parker recalled. “And then the overwhelming grief. And then the more we heard about it, and the more we heard about the person who did this, the angrier we became. And our grief turned into anger.”“And then you go from there — what can we do to make sure this doesn’t happen to other people?” she said.For Parker, it’s not about being against guns, but rather, for what she believes is common-sense safety. She supports measures like conducting universal background checks and research into gun violence to make better decisions about safety, and responsible gun ownership.“We grew up in Texas," Parker said. "We’ve known people that were hunters, and we’ve never had a problem with that. We’re not trying to go out and take everybody’s guns away.”Polls have shown that better gun safety — and particularly backgrounds checks — is a bipartisan issue. A CBS News/New York Times poll from October 2015 found that 92% of Americans, including 87% of Republicans, support universal background checks