Hosting Saturday Night Live was the last leg of the victory lap Brie Larson has been on since she won all the awards for her performance in 2015’s Room. Even though that movie was a full-fledged tearjerker, comedy isn’t a problem for Brie. We all remember her star turn in that high school musical version of Peter Pan with Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street, right? Even so, this was Larson’s first time as host. So, how did the night go? Here are three must-watch moments from Saturday Night Live:



1. Baby Shower: Brie Larson plays a mom-to-be at a baby shower thrown by the other moms in her new neighborhood. On the surface, things start out okay. But then, Larson’s character begins to realize that something is amiss. One of her neighbors mentions “the cut.” Then, it becomes clear that the moms all have the same haircut. “It’s a soft waterfall in front, but knives in the back,” Cecily Strong explains. They tell Larson that she won’t be able to escape it. She’ll know when it’s time. She tries to avoid the “curtains in the front, iron throne in the back,” but she knows it's hopeless when she offers to “fix a plate.” The sketch lovingly goes after those same moms that were parodied in the classic SNL commercial for “Mom Jeans.” As Cecily Strong says, when you’ve got the cut, “Your quotes will always be inspirational and your magnets will be hilarious.” Happy Mother's Day from Saturday Night Live.

