

This season's campaigns had a racial diversity breakdown of 8.3% black models, 4% Asian models, and 3.8% Latina models. By comparison, the fall '15 season shows had 24.75% non-white models. Versace, Saint Laurent, Forever 21, Miu Miu, and BCBGMaxAzria were highlighted for having three or more women in their campaigns with zero women of color. (Versace and Saint Laurent were called out in the fall '15 ad campaign diversity report as well.) On the brighter side, campaigns from Alexander Wang, Calvin Klein Jeans, and Marc Jacobs were lauded for their diverse castings.



