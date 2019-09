While there's slight improvement in terms of racial representation, things are looking pretty bleak in terms of other diversity metrics. First off: Not a single transgender model was featured in a spring '16 campaign. That's pretty shocking, considering attitudes toward the transgender community have been increasingly more inclusive, particularly in the fashion industry (and Hollywood , too). The fall '15 ad campaigns included three transgender models, though the season prior there weren't any at all.In terms of size diversity, a mere six models from the 422 castings for the spring '16 ads looked at in the diversity report were plus-size — and five of those six castings were for plus-size lines at mass brands. Plus, there weren't any plus-size models of color. By contrast, for fall '15 campaigns, plus-size women were cast 11 times (1.5% of all castings), with just a single plus-size model of color.And then there's age diversity: It might've been a tokenistic trend for a brief spell. An amazing array of septuagenarians and octogenarians appeared in campaigns (many for luxury labels) over the past few seasons, including Joan Didion for Céline Joni Mitchell for Saint Laurent , and Cher for Marc Jacobs . There were a whopping 22 cameos by older models in the fall '15 campaigns — compared to just five castings in the spring '16 ads. (Kate Spade New York's ads, pictured above, showcased a lot of age diversity.)While it's great to see the racial diversity stats inch up slightly from last season's spate of ads, let's hope the numbers continue to climb in coming seasons. As for gender, age, and size diversity, things ought to change more drastically going forward...