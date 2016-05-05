This Amazing Proposal Is Picture-Perfect

Alexa Meade is a San Francisco-based artist who paints on human beings to make it seem as though they’re living within paintings. The effect is an uncanny illusion, especially when her models suddenly move. And a recent photo shoot of hers turned into something moving in more ways than one when the male subject proposed to his girlfriend.
Meade was shooting Cristina Cordova and Daniel Levine in San Francisco's Balmy Alley on April 24 when Levine proposed to Cordova. The two are painted like they’re black-and-white graffiti art. It’s a bit odd watching one painting pull out a ring and propose to another. It’s even stranger watching the second painting hit the first out of shock and joy.
Of course, Cordova said yes. They even managed to pose as street art before their big proposal. Which is actually the only time street art has ever been used for good.
Your move, Banksy.
