Hailey Baldwin Breaks Same Foot On Same Day In Same Place A Year Later

Here’s an old joke. A man goes to the doctor. “Doctor,” he says. “Help, I’ve broken my foot in two places!”



The doctor sighs. “Well,” he says, “don’t go to those places.”



Hailey Baldwin would have done well to heed that joke, as she’s gone back to the same place (the Met Gala) and gotten the same break (in her foot).



“Ya girl broke her foot in the same place on the exact same day a year later…. WHAT IS IT WITH ME AND METBALL? Lol 😩” she wrote in a post to her Twitter.



