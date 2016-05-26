8 Super Trendy Yogurts From Around The World

Yogurt has become quite the trendy breakfast staple — it’s nutritious, delicious, portable, and best of all customizable. You can eat it for breakfast, lunch, as a snack, and maybe even for dinner (no judgement here). In recent years, there has been a serious influx of trendy yogurts from across the globe that are now made in the U.S. and available at American supermarkets. You may have thought that your only options were Greek yogurt or that fruit-at-the-bottom, waterlogged kind, but think again.



From Iceland and Sweden to Australia and Indonesia, these tasty containers know no geographical bounds. Their flavor profiles range from sour to sweet and thick to thin — some even have fun names, like Quark or Skyr.



Worried about how to navigate all these dairy-case newbies? Check out a few of the best worldly brands out there, broken down by style and taste for your spooning pleasure.

