How Chelsea Handler Took Something Good From Her Brother's Death

Chelsea Handler is known for her outspoken comedy. But in a recent interview, she addressed a serious subject that hits her close to home: dealing with the loss of a loved one. When Handler was 9, her older brother Chet died when he fell off a cliff.
In an interview with Jess Cagle, who acts as the editorial director at People and Entertainment Weekly, Handler explained that she was able to find something positive in the loss that she and her family experienced — it brought them closer together. She told Cagle, “In hindsight it really kept us as a tight-knit group, because it was so tragic and awful. Ultimately, it was kind of a beautiful gift because we all value each other so much.”
She went on to explain how grateful she is to have the happy memories she shared with her brother before he died. On the 30th anniversary of his death last year, she posted his photo on Instagram, captioning it, "It was 30 years ago today that we lost this guy. Thanks for giving us all a compass. You are missed, and loved. I'm hugging you."
