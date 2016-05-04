Amy Schumer Had The Perfect Solution To Stop Chafing At The Met Gala

While others were preparing for last night's Met Gala by getting their nails and makeup done, Amy Schumer was busy re-applying her deodorant. It's just not where you may think.
In an Instagram clip, Schumer reveals that before she hit the red carpet she was using deodorant in-between her thighs to keep from chafing. Pretty genius when you think about how much walking one does at the event.
As she swipes a little bit of Secret between her legs, Schumer explains, "This is called, 'I don't want to chafe.'"
Something Schumer made even clearer in the caption for the clip. "No chafe," she wrote, along with the hashtag #nothighgapnoproblem.
This isn't the first time Schumer has mentioned thigh gaps on Instagram. But as some may recall, the last time she did bring them up she was accused of making fun of Taylor Swift.
Schumer eventually let her followers know that her thigh-gap joke was not aimed at Swift, but was just a joke about herself.
Clearly, this time around though Schumer is not joking about herself or anyone else since chafing is a very real thing. Nothing funny about it at all.
