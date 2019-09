Amy Schumer Had The Perfect Solution To Stop Chafing At The Met Gala

While others were preparing for last night's Met Gala by getting their nails and makeup done, Amy Schumer was busy re-applying her deodorant. It's just not where you may think.In an Instagram clip, Schumer reveals that before she hit the red carpet she was using deodorant in-between her thighs to keep from chafing. Pretty genius when you think about how much walking one does at the event.As she swipes a little bit of Secret between her legs, Schumer explains, "This is called, 'I don't want to chafe.'"Something Schumer made even clearer in the caption for the clip. "No chafe," she wrote, along with the hashtag #nothighgapnoproblem.