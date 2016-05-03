Google Maps Will Let You Virtually Tour Olympic Venues

Google Maps is a treasure trove of undiscovered secrets. Whether it’s finding dogs, helping you travel without an internet connection, or taking you around the world from your desk, it's a major source of innovation.
Now, Google Maps will offer a tour of the 25 indoor venues and enhanced views of the 12 outdoor venues that will host the Rio de Janeiro Olympics this summer. Accessing the maps is simple.
“Using indoor maps is easy,” Google writes on its blog. “Just open Google Maps on your computer or mobile phone, search for a place that has indoor maps, zoom into the place, and click on it. At the bottom right side of the screen, choose among the floors and levels of the building. Points of interest like concessions, restrooms, information desks, and ATM machines are highlighted for easy identification.”
The feature has some obvious practical implications. Mainly, you’ll be able to see where you’re going before you get there. But mostly, they’re for people that won’t be able to make it down to South America. Tickets are expensive, tickets to the games themselves doubly so. Now you can access them without leaving your couch.
And should you actually go, Google Maps now also has real-time transit info for Rio.
Now, Google Maps will offer a tour of the 25 indoor venues and enhanced views of the 12 outdoor venues that will host the Rio de Janeiro Olympics this summer. Accessing the maps is simple.
“Using indoor maps is easy,” Google writes on its blog. “Just open Google Maps on your computer or mobile phone, search for a place that has indoor maps, zoom into the place, and click on it. At the bottom right side of the screen, choose among the floors and levels of the building. Points of interest like concessions, restrooms, information desks, and ATM machines are highlighted for easy identification.”
The feature has some obvious practical implications. Mainly, you’ll be able to see where you’re going before you get there. But mostly, they’re for people that won’t be able to make it down to South America. Tickets are expensive, tickets to the games themselves doubly so. Now you can access them without leaving your couch.
And should you actually go, Google Maps now also has real-time transit info for Rio.
Advertisement