Hate it when your water tastes like plain-old water? Don't worry, Beyoncé hates it, too. At least that's what we're assuming, since the singer has invested in WTRMLN WTR, the letter-efficient brand behind the cold-pressed watermelon juice you've definitely passed in the Whole Foods checkout line.
"I invested in WTRMLN WTR because it’s the future of clean, natural hydration; as partners, we share a simple mission to deliver accessible wellness to the world," Bey said in a statement. She's onto something here — watermelons are surprisingly packed with nutrients, from vitamins A and C to lycopene. And if the fruit's name didn't give it away, it's about 92% water, making it a no-brainer source of hydration, juiced or not.
Because the drink is made with watermelon rind, it contains a decent amount of the non-essential amino acid citrulline, which the company says will make "your muscles rejoice." Although, while it's true that some studies have shown that citrulline supplementation can improve exercise performance, there's definitely not enough in WTRMLN WTR to make a big difference.
Still, it's not like it'll hurt you. With 740 mg of potassium and a bit less sugar than a Gatorade (and considerably less sugar than what you'll find in Queen Bey's very own lemonade recipe), this isn't a bad option as an occasional post-workout refreshment.
