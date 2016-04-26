Why Is No One Talking About Beyoncé's Lemonade Recipe

Beyoncé's latest surprise album is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only do we get to watch, listen, and revel in the dramatic aftermath, but we can also drink Queen Bey's actual lemonade. If you've listened to the whole thing you might have noticed that she included a real recipe for the bittersweet drink. While the album title is clearly a metaphor, that's definitely not going to stop us from trying her version.
The recipe is just three simple ingredients: lemons, water, and sugar. Beyoncé also adds some lemon zest for extra flavor, which we think is pretty genius. Find the six steps (which we readily admit sound much better coming from Beyoncé) below.
1. Take one pint of water
2. Add half a pound of sugar
3. The juice of 8 lemons
4. The zest of half a lemon
5. Pour the water from one jug then into the other several times
6. Strain through a clean napkin
Rachael Ray might attest to the fact that half a pound of sugar seems like a lot for one pitcher of lemonade. But we're not going to question Beyoncé on this one, lest we accidentally upset the Beyhive. Plus, if her recipe is anywhere as good as her new album, we'll be making it for life.
