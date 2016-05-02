Would You Want Amy Schumer To Control Your Tinder Account?

Did you know that Amy Schumer has never used Tinder? Well, at least she says she hasn't. But that changed during a photo shoot for her May Vanity Fair cover when the comedian was given control of the dating app on a Vanity Fair staff member's phone. And she really got to work right away.



First, she made sure the woman, Andrea Cuttler, age "almost 31," was aware that Schumer was about to be totally in control of her dating profile. Once that was established, Schumer learned the basics. Left means no, and right means yes.



Then Schumer starts shifting through some potential suitors. Note: This photo shoot was in Los Angeles, and the Cali guy vibe is strong.