This Collar Lets Your Cat Speak To You

Cats often seem like mysterious and sinister creatures. Each meow is like a hieroglyph without the Rosetta Stone. We know it’s supposed to mean something, but what?
Temptations Cat Treats is here to solve your cat translation issues. The Temptations Catterbox, designed by by London ad agency adam&eveDDB, converts your cat’s meows into human speech. The device uses a microphone, speaker, Bluetooth technology, and wifi into an elegant 3D printed collar that will make your cat say something that might be related to what it wants.
"We're fascinated by cats, so we set out on a mission to get to know them better," Temptations global brand director Pete Simmons tells AdWeek. "Through research, we learned that an adult cat's meow is their way to communicate with humans and, by investing in this prototype device, we can start to improve understanding between them both — giving cats a voice for the very first time."
The collar listens to the cat, processes the meow, and then speaks in one of a few human voice options. The voices are a little cheeky, but then so is your cat.
A noble pursuit to be sure. Check out the collar in action below.
