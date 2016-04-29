This Interspecies Love Story Will Make Your Heart Sing

They tried an unusual match: A cat named Gwen who had just given birth to a litter of kittens. Fortunately, it worked. The painfully adorable pup — I mean, I can't even with those glimmering eyes — instantly become an integral part of his new family. He's taken to bathing his brothers and sisters and snuggling with them. And he already nurses and cuddles up for nap time with his new mom Gwen. The whole unconventional brood is living with a foster family until the animals all find forever homes. We have a feeling that won't be long.