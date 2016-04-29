Jennifer Lawrence Is All Of Us With This Shocking Reveal About Her Dating Life

Jennifer Lawrence can't get a date. Yes, we know that sounds crazy, but the star herself admits it's the honest truth.
In an interview with Extra at the premiere of A Beautiful Planet, a documentary she narrates, Lawrence was asked about her relationship status.
Actually, the reporter told Lawrence that she's always been outspoken about her dating life, to which the actress responded with a laugh, "Really? What dating life?"
Like many of us, the male interviewer was caught off guard. "Are you kidding me?"
Lawrence apparently wasn't. “No, I’m not, it’s really sad," she said. "I haven’t felt the touch of a man in ... " She cut herself off before finishing that statement, throwing her head back in laughter.
While the Extra reporter joked that she could make finding a boyfriend her next project, Lawrence's reaction was even funnier: "Oh, god no."
But don't think Lawrence has been sitting around wallowing about not having a man in her life. She's been too busy finishing up that script she's working on with Amy Schumer.
For the record, the two are done writing, they're just looking for a director — and time, since the two don't have a lot to spare. "Every time we get a spot slotted," she explained, "one of us does something."
So, right now, Lawrence's priorities are to find a director and then maybe a date. That is, if she isn't still too busy being a successful movie star.
