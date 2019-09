Shia LaBeouf Offers Soup To Shia LaBeouf Lookalike Who Was Punched In The Face

The EMTs were apparently less than helpful, telling Licato, “ Welcome to New York, buddy ” before tending to his injuries. But his story wasn’t over.A day later, the real LaBeouf called and left a message. He first offered to buy the guy soup, then told him, “Keep your head up, G.”“He sounded bummed and genuinely really bad,” Licato told Cosmopolitan . “Like he just felt like shit. Like I can't believe this happened. This sucks. And he was just like, 'I wish I was in New York but I'm not.' I thought it was really funny that he wanted to bring me soup."Licato eventually connected with Shia, posting a second Instagram to prove it.So there you have it. Every cloud has a silver lining. And every black eye ends with Shia LaBeouf offering to buy you soup. Provided you look like him, of course.