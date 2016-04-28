Remember slumber parties? That time of life when getting invited to the cool girl's birthday slumber party was like, the highlight of your year?
And how you let other girls smear sparkles on your face in the name of beautification? And how almost every time, one person started weeping uncontrollably and had to go home? And how you definitely freaked out while everyone else was having a dandy old time playing "Light as a feather, stiff as a board"? (And how you might have practiced kissing with a pillow?)
And how in the morning you were just ready to go home and curl into a ball in your own bed and hope the sleepover drama had settled by the time you got back to elementary school on Monday?
Well, this girl took on the sleepover establishment. And won. Check out her takedown, chronicled over on The Daily Dot, below.
And how you let other girls smear sparkles on your face in the name of beautification? And how almost every time, one person started weeping uncontrollably and had to go home? And how you definitely freaked out while everyone else was having a dandy old time playing "Light as a feather, stiff as a board"? (And how you might have practiced kissing with a pillow?)
And how in the morning you were just ready to go home and curl into a ball in your own bed and hope the sleepover drama had settled by the time you got back to elementary school on Monday?
Well, this girl took on the sleepover establishment. And won. Check out her takedown, chronicled over on The Daily Dot, below.
Advertisement
Advertisement