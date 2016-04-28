They say the best couples balance one another out when it comes to strengths and weaknesses. In the case of Iggy Azalea and Nick Young's spell-check skills, that is absolutely true.



The "Team" artist recently stepped in and saved her guy from making an unfortunate and semipermanent mistake. Apparently, Young was all set to tattoo the phrase "born rebel" in giant letters across his shoulders. Only, he had it spelled wrong.



“Guys, I wanna let you know. Nick cant spell and if it wasnt for the LOVE i have for him. He would have 'BORN REBLE' tatted across his back,” Azalea tweeted. “I came in half way thru his tattoo and noticed “BORN REBEL” looked different to the way i remember it.”



Luckily for Young, Azalea intervened and saved him from what we're guessing would have been a long and painful laser-removal procedure. Now that's a good girlfriend move.

