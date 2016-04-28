StubHub will make someone’s dreams come true this summer, provided that that person’s dream is to get a small stipend to go to music festivals. The lucky person (or as StubHub calls them, the #FestivalPro) will be determined via Instagram contest, enterable here. There’s a whole series of hoops to jump through, but the basic premise is: Send them one amazing photo of live music and then they’ll give you $5,000, pay for your travel, and give you passes to six huge music festivals.
This seems like a pretty sweet gig, provided your job is flexible enough that you can hop off for five summer weekends. On the other hand, it’s kind of a lot to go to music festivals, let alone be expected to like, perform a job there. But maybe you’ll spot a celeb there, then snap the celeb, then the celeb will be your friend, and then you can hop around the country on your celeb friend’s private jet. Sweet.
The contest runs Friday, April 29. Check it out here. Dates of the festivals are below.
May 20-22: Hangout Music Festival, Gulf Shores, AL
May 27-29: Bottlerock Napa Valley, Napa, CA
June 3-5: Governors Ball, New York, NY
June 9-12: CMA Music Festival, Nashville, TN
June 9-12: Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Manchester, TN
June 16-19: Firefly Music Festival, Dover, DE
This seems like a pretty sweet gig, provided your job is flexible enough that you can hop off for five summer weekends. On the other hand, it’s kind of a lot to go to music festivals, let alone be expected to like, perform a job there. But maybe you’ll spot a celeb there, then snap the celeb, then the celeb will be your friend, and then you can hop around the country on your celeb friend’s private jet. Sweet.
The contest runs Friday, April 29. Check it out here. Dates of the festivals are below.
May 20-22: Hangout Music Festival, Gulf Shores, AL
May 27-29: Bottlerock Napa Valley, Napa, CA
June 3-5: Governors Ball, New York, NY
June 9-12: CMA Music Festival, Nashville, TN
June 9-12: Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Manchester, TN
June 16-19: Firefly Music Festival, Dover, DE
Advertisement