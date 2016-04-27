Back in January, Vanessa Hudgens lost her father, Greg to stage 4 cancer. It was news she shared hours before performing as Rizzo in Grease Live!, which she totally nailed, despite her pain.
Now, three months later, Hudgens is finally opening up about losing her dad and the strength she found in her mom.
In an interview with People, Hudgens says there have been "highs and there are lows" in the days since her father's death, but she knows she has to go on.
"It sucks, but death happens," Hudgens said. "It never makes it easier but it happens to all of us. It's just something we have to get through until we all meet again in heaven."
To get through this time, Hudgens says she has turned to her mom, Gina, who has been "so strong through the hardest of times."
"She has this lightheartedness and this light that just beams out of her very being and it's so special," Hudgens said of her mom. "Life is about perspective. The way you choose to see your life is the way your life is going to become."
Hudgens told the magazine that she chooses to see her life the same way her mom has chosen to see hers.
"My mom looks out through such beautiful eyes," she says. "I've learned to follow her lead."
Now, three months later, Hudgens is finally opening up about losing her dad and the strength she found in her mom.
In an interview with People, Hudgens says there have been "highs and there are lows" in the days since her father's death, but she knows she has to go on.
"It sucks, but death happens," Hudgens said. "It never makes it easier but it happens to all of us. It's just something we have to get through until we all meet again in heaven."
To get through this time, Hudgens says she has turned to her mom, Gina, who has been "so strong through the hardest of times."
"She has this lightheartedness and this light that just beams out of her very being and it's so special," Hudgens said of her mom. "Life is about perspective. The way you choose to see your life is the way your life is going to become."
Hudgens told the magazine that she chooses to see her life the same way her mom has chosen to see hers.
"My mom looks out through such beautiful eyes," she says. "I've learned to follow her lead."
Advertisement