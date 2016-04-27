Here's How Twitter Celebrates #LesbianVisibilityDay

Sure, most of our news feeds contain plenty of selfies already, but these pictures send a very important message. No matter how these women usually present themselves on social media, they took this opportunity to declare their sexual identity with pride. Some women simply posted photos alongside the hashtag, while others offered hopeful messages to young women still growing into their sexual identities ("it really does get better").
According to recent estimates, 1.6% of Americans identify as gay or lesbian, which means hashtags like #LesbianVisibilityDay can be particularly important for the young men and women who may feel overlooked by heteronormative culture. Sexual identity should be a source of pride, so we love seeing women owning this part of themselves — and supporting their peers at the same time.
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite #LesbianVisibilityDay tweets.
#lesbianvisibilityday and i'm feeling lesbian af pic.twitter.com/mxExtOZkVq— lianne (@hime_goth) April 27, 2016
Happy #LesbianVisibilityDay to everyone. To those who are struggling with their identity, it really does get better. pic.twitter.com/1JKNTRharm— Pamela C (@PamelaChabba) April 27, 2016
Happy #lesbianvisibilityday! This hashtag and every woman on it is pure magic. 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/wFSa9FAWZw— Claire (@ClaireShrugged) April 27, 2016
Hello I'm joining in because I'm finally at a place where I'm comfortable with my sexuality #LesbianVisibilityDay pic.twitter.com/wZO2EXEIpV— emily (@alyciaIovato) April 27, 2016
shout out to mentally ill lesbians, trans lesbians, lesbians of color, nonbinary lesbians, disabled lesbians #LesbianVisibilityDay— ✧raphael's headache (@emomagnus) April 26, 2016
#lesbianvisibilityday what do i caption this? you all already know how much i love girls lmao 🌈 pic.twitter.com/78UP719p99— ♀ chillona ♀ (@etherealpeach) April 26, 2016
Happy #LesbianVisibilityDay !! The support I've had is astronomical and i love life now that i can fully be me✨ pic.twitter.com/QT2IDjcyvG— carl sagan ☄ (@quasarqueer) April 27, 2016
it's #lesbianvisibilityday so ofc I wouldn't not join in pic.twitter.com/3VXVd9MCxv— ur fave lesbian (@gaypeach_) April 26, 2016
happy #lesbianvisibilityday 🌸🍃 pic.twitter.com/w5nUFNcKqm— Sunnie Rakini (@indigoajna) April 27, 2016