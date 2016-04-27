Lemonade is still on everyone's mind, but Kelly Rowland is really in no mood to turn lemons into lemonade.
On April 27, the former Destiny's Child member appeared on WGN Morning News in Chicago to talk about teaming up with Claritin Clear and the Boys & Girls Club of America.
But it seemed the reporter wanted to talk about one thing, and one thing only — Beyoncé's new album.
When the host immediately launched into asking Rowland her thoughts on Lemonade at the start of the interview, the singer was cordial at first, saying the album was "absolutely great."
Then the host pressed on, "Really different though, right?" Again, Rowland maintained her cool with the slightly mocking answer, "Yes, really different."
Clearly trying to get Rowland to say something headline-worthy about the album, he started again for the third time. "Is the..." — at which point Rowland abruptly interrupted him and put him in his place.
"But getting back to what I'm here to talk about..." Rowland said to the embarrassed host, before she moved on to talking about the allergy medication and why she chose to work with the company.
Note to all future interviewers: Do not try to play Rowland for a fool by inviting her on your show to talk about her friend and former collaborator. She will rightfully put her foot down.
Watch the interview, below.
On April 27, the former Destiny's Child member appeared on WGN Morning News in Chicago to talk about teaming up with Claritin Clear and the Boys & Girls Club of America.
But it seemed the reporter wanted to talk about one thing, and one thing only — Beyoncé's new album.
When the host immediately launched into asking Rowland her thoughts on Lemonade at the start of the interview, the singer was cordial at first, saying the album was "absolutely great."
Then the host pressed on, "Really different though, right?" Again, Rowland maintained her cool with the slightly mocking answer, "Yes, really different."
Clearly trying to get Rowland to say something headline-worthy about the album, he started again for the third time. "Is the..." — at which point Rowland abruptly interrupted him and put him in his place.
"But getting back to what I'm here to talk about..." Rowland said to the embarrassed host, before she moved on to talking about the allergy medication and why she chose to work with the company.
Note to all future interviewers: Do not try to play Rowland for a fool by inviting her on your show to talk about her friend and former collaborator. She will rightfully put her foot down.
Watch the interview, below.
Advertisement