Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson, who plays The Mountain on Game of Thrones, is a large man. He stands a nice 6’ 9” and weighs a hefty 396 pounds. That is a giant dude. He placed second in the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2014, and first in the hearts of those that like to see people explode heads with their bare hands.
To get that big, you have to eat big. He posted his diet to Facebook and Instagram and it's basically insane. [Sic] to the entire thing — he’s the world’s strongest man, not the world’s strongest speller.
"People been asking me a lot about my diet and what I eat! Here's my diet plan for my preparation for World's Strongest Man 2016! Yes this is a lot & I don't recommend YOU to try this!!
6:50 Morning workout! Cardio + CORE for 30min Bcca, Glutamine + handful of almonds
7:30 8 eggs + 200gr Oats + blueberries & strawberries + avocado
9:30 400gr Beef, 400gr Sweet potatoes, handful of spinach & greens
11:50 Bcca, glutamine,
12:00 400gr Chicken + 400gr potatoes, greens + some fruits
14:00 Blender = 150gr oats or sweet potatoes, 2 bananas 150gr kelloggs rice krispies, frozen berries, handful almonds, peanut butter and glutamine
14:30 Training strongman, Bcca, glutamine, Vitargo
17:30 60gr protein + 2 banans
18:00 500gr beef + potatoes, greens
20:30 500gr salmon + 500gr sweet potatoes
22:30 50gr casein protein or 6 eggs + avacado + 30gr almonds + 50gr peanut butter
Drink a lot of water throughout the day + Juices to get more calories!!"
middle of the night 50gr casaine protein or raw eggs
Buzzfeed estimates that he eats around 10,000 calories each day, including 4,300 before noon. How’s that for brunch? The part that sticks out to us is his 2:00 PM meal. Does he… put all that food in a blender? We’re gonna say he does. Imagine the blender the Mountain must have. That’s a big blender.
Anyways, he’s currently playing (spoilers, we guess) a zombie/frankenstein version of himself on Game of Thrones. Which means his character probably doesn't have as much of an appetite.
