"People been asking me a lot about my diet and what I eat! Here's my diet plan for my preparation for World's Strongest Man 2016! Yes this is a lot & I don't recommend YOU to try this!!6:50 Morning workout! Cardio + CORE for 30min Bcca, Glutamine + handful of almonds7:30 8 eggs + 200gr Oats + blueberries & strawberries + avocado9:30 400gr Beef, 400gr Sweet potatoes, handful of spinach & greens11:50 Bcca, glutamine,12:00 400gr Chicken + 400gr potatoes, greens + some fruits14:00 Blender = 150gr oats or sweet potatoes, 2 bananas 150gr kelloggs rice krispies, frozen berries, handful almonds, peanut butter and glutamine14:30 Training strongman, Bcca, glutamine, Vitargo17:30 60gr protein + 2 banans18:00 500gr beef + potatoes, greens20:30 500gr salmon + 500gr sweet potatoes22:30 50gr casein protein or 6 eggs + avacado + 30gr almonds + 50gr peanut butterDrink a lot of water throughout the day + Juices to get more calories!!"middle of the night 50gr casaine protein or raw eggs Buzzfeed estimates that he eats around 10,000 calories each day, including 4,300 before noon. How’s that for brunch? The part that sticks out to us is his 2:00 PM meal. Does he… put all that food in a blender? We’re gonna say he does. Imagine the blender the Mountain must have. That’s a big blender.Anyways, he’s currently playing (spoilers, we guess) a zombie/frankenstein version of himself on Game of Thrones. Which means his character probably doesn't have as much of an appetite.