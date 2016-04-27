The One Meal Our Fave Celebs Are OBSESSED With

We haven't exactly kept our love of brunch a secret. Sure, the breakfast-lunch combo has its nay-sayers, but we're remaining loyal. After all, it's a hangover cure, a way to connect with friends, an excuse to day drink, and a way to eat eggs well into the late afternoon — all wrapped into one delicious pancake. Haters aside, we know we're not alone in our weekend obsession.
When our favorite celebs give us picturesque glimpses into their lives, what we've learned — besides the fact that private air travel looks ahhmazing — is that late-afternoon breakfast food and a Bloody Mary never loses its appeal.
We've rounded up 15 celebs, from the Kardashians to Lena Dunham, who all speak the universal language of brunch.
