Ellen DeGeneres Remembers Prince As One Of Her First Guests

On today's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres paid tribute to Prince. Not just as a talented artist, but as a celeb who helped her before she was everyone's favorite dancing talk show host.
"He was kind enough to appear on my show in its very first season in 2003," DeGeneres explained. "You have to understand, it's a big deal, because most stars wait to see if a talk show is going to be successful. They wait to see if it's a cool thing to do, before they did it. So he did it on the first season, which meant the world to me."
DeGeneres played a clip of that 2003 interview with Prince, which features a discussion of his fashion sense, and the reveal that DeGeneres is a longtime fan (she even had his first album on hand, For You). The whole thing was rounded out with his performance of "Nothing Compares 2 U." A Tuesday throwback that acts as a very fitting tribute.
