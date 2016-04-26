An explosive clip from this Sunday night's premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians offers a sneak peek at some major family drama. Apparently, Rob Kardashian has committed a cardinal sin against his sister Kendall: regifting. Now, regifting is a delicate art. And regifting a present to somebody the original gift-giver does not particularly like? That's grounds for a reality TV-worthy fight. Witness, Kendall Jenner calling Rob and legit screaming at him.
"Rob is dating someone that has kind of had a bad history with our family," Kendall explains in a B-roll interview. She's talking about Rob's fiancée, Blac Chyna, of course. "And he fully regifted my gift" — an iPad Kendall gave Rob for his birthday. Oh, and Kendall's pretty pissed about the way she found out about it. "On top of it, it's so annoying to find out through social media because his girlfriend posted it. Like there's some things that just aren't cool, and I don't think this is very cool."
We don't think this is very cool, either, Kendall. A. It's just rude. B. Rob, you're a Kardashian — you can afford to buy a brand-new iPad. C. Way to slight your fiancée with a totally uncreative gift that you didn't even buy. (Let's not forget — she's a victim here, too, people.) That's why we fully support Kendall calling up her brother to yell at him about it. "One, I'm annoyed. Two, I'm actually hurt that you regifted my fucking gift that I went out of the way to give you."
But just WAIT until you hear Rob's response! Unreal. But also very real. Ugh, you really messed this one up, Rob.
