It's been 48 hours since Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna announced their engagement. People on Twitter and Instagram have weighed in on the big news; so has Chyna's ex (and Kylie Jenner's current boyfriend) Tyga. And the bride-to-be can't wait to officially become "Angela Kardashian" (Blac Chyna's birth name is Angela White). So Rob's family must be thrilled for him...right?
Apparently not: The Kardashian-Jenners have maintained radio silence on the news. No congratulations, no shout-outs, no acknowledgements whatsoever.
Now, the family's staying mum wouldn't be such a big freaking deal if it weren't for the fact that the Kardashians have a penchant for documenting every aspect of their lives online. And while two days may not seem like a long time, it's an eternity on social media, where Kris, Caitlyn, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie Instagram and Snapchat their every waking moment. Their decision to hit the mute button is a calculated and conscious one, made in unison. They're also making it clear that they're getting along just fine in the meantime. The whole clan is on a ski trip together right now, and they've been sharing photos of their big, happy vacation without Rob.
An unnamed source spoke to People magazine and confirmed the obvious. "No one [in his family] is jumping up and down with excitement today," said the source. "They have made a united decision as a family to not comment on social media yet about Rob's engagement. The news is not shocking, and not totally unexpected." There are rumours that the family is upset that Rob didn't loop them in on his big news, as well as speculation that they don't think the relationship will last. We're just wondering how long the family will actually go without saying a word.
