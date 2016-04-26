Time To Meet Louis Tomlinson's New Girlfriend — & Yes, She's Real

Louis Tomlinson recently spent some time in the desert.
The desert being Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, of course. The One Direction singer attended the second weekend of the music festival in Indio, California. He spent time with his merry crew of bros, and Danielle Campbell.
Yep, Tomlinson is now Instagram official with the 21-year-old actress. He shared the following photo that he captioned, "Lucky."
The two have been spotted together previously in Los Angeles, but Tomlinson and Campbell have not been flaunting their romance on social media at all until now. Tomlinson was most recently in the news following a crazy conspiracy theory that claimed the singer's child with ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth was fake. As in, a plastic baby doll. Or even someone else's child that the young couple was claiming to be their own (to distract from the fact that Tomlinson was secretly dating Harry Styles.)
It's nuts. And obviously not true.
But the theorists are still lurking around Tomlinson's feed.
Come on guys, give it a rest. She is indeed a real person.
