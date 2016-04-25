You Might Never Regret A Tattoo Again

If it can happen to Jessica Alba and Kaley Cuoco, it can happen to anyone. That ill-advised tattoo that seemed like a great idea at the time becomes a physical manifestation of regrettable decision-making. Oof. Some choose to cover it up with a bigger tattoo or makeup, while others turn to lasers. But that could all soon change.
A team of chemical and biomolecular engineering students at NYU have developed a new kind of tattoo ink that's easily "erased" days, weeks, months, or years after the deed has been done. Instead of plunking down major coin (and enduring serious pain) to have your ex's name faded by a laser, those marked with erasable ink, dubbed Ephemeral, would simply have to revisit the tattoo shop, get a topical solution applied to the design, and bam, it’s gone, girl. Don’t like a tiny aspect of an otherwise perfect design? That portion can be erased and redrawn.
With tech like that, we could see an even bigger explosion of tattoos — including among those who may not have considered them before. But if tattoos become that fleeting, does that change the weight and significance we give them? Let us know what you think in the comments below.
