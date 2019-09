Refinery29's Global Editor-In-Chief Is Now A Comic Book Heroine

We are always excited when Refinery29 gets a pop culture shout-out. (For instance, when Abbi on Broad City referenced Drew Barrymore's post on our site about an amazing suitcase.) So obviously we were tickled to see our Global Editor-in-Chief and co-founder Christene Barberich transformed into a comic book heroine.Barberich makes an appearance in the season finale of Heroine Chic, a digital comic. Heroine Chic follows Zoe Porter, an aspiring fashion designer in New York. However, it's not just any New York —this version of the city has superheroes. Zoe meets Barberich while selling her clothing at the Brooklyn Flea. Immediately, Barberich is impressed by Zoe's clothing, and discovers that they're on the same page about what is empowering for women.