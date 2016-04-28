The dramatic climax of the film starts with an exposed bra strap. It's the kind of thing that can happen to any woman going through life, let alone soaring torpedo movements. It's the kind of thing that can get girls sent home from school, lest their male classmates go crazy with desire. After performing a technically perfect flippity-flop (probably not the official name, but I hold that it's fitting), one of Hayley's teammates is robbed of a perfect 10 by the errant strap. So, in a move that could only be proposed by someone who truly embodies mid-2000s mainstream-emo music, Haley suggests that they all throw their turn in the flippity-flop and expose their bra straps, forcing the judges to award the medal to the girl with the most talent, not the most double-sided fashion tape. Get it? They're "sticking" their landings and "sticking it" to the man. It's a very layered gymnastics pun.

