Friends has been off the air now for more than a decade. And while we're sure its stars are still thrilled that their hit show has had such incredible staying power over the years, at least one person is a little over answering the "reunion" question.
During a recent interview on E!, Jennifer Aniston gave what is perhaps the only good answer to whether or not Friends will reconvene: a good, long cackle. While fielding questions from former Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Sudeikis, the actress made it pretty obvious that the gang getting back together again is a pretty far-fetched wish at this point.
Aniston also talked about what gets her out of bed in the morning (dogs licking her face), and her home breakfast situation (toast and a poached egg, courtesy of husband/chef extraordinaire Justin Theroux). Apart from being quizzed over and over again about a role she wrapped up 12 years ago, it seems like Aniston is officially living the dream.
We also learned about the 47-year-old star's googling habits. "The last thing I googled [was] leg warmers," she told Sudeikis. "This morning, I wanted to get leg warmers and I was like, 'Where do you get leg warmers these days?'" The struggle for mid-season apparel is real, you guys. Even for Jennifer Aniston.
