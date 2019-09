Why Fans Are Supporting Lil' Kim’s New Appearance

People's reactions to the pictures have ranged from extremely negative to positive and encouraging. But the most common reaction elicited by her photos was one of compassion. Fans of the singer were quick to point out to negative commenters that Kim has suffered from low self-esteem, and maybe even body dysmorphia, for most of her life and her career.In an interview with Newsweek in 2000 , Lil' Kim told the magazine, "All my life men have told me I wasn't pretty enough — even the men I was dating. And I'd be like, 'Well, why are you with me, then?' It's always been men putting me down just like my dad. To this day when someone says I'm cute, I can't see it. I don't see it no matter what anybody says."Fans on Twitter have been reposting that quote, along with other messages of sympathy and concern for her well-being. Others are simply telling everyone to mind their own business and stop caring so much about Kim's looks, whatever they may be.