Why Fans Are Supporting Lil' Kim’s New Appearance

Lil' Kim started her career in the hip-hop industry when she was only 19 years old. Now, at age 41, she is still making new music; the outspoken artist just dropped a new mixtape last month and will be featured on the Bad Boy Reunion Tour.
Off stage, though, the singer and rapper has undergone a major transformation in her appearance. Lil' Kim shared a series of photos and a video of herself and her new look on Instagram April 24.
People's reactions to the pictures have ranged from extremely negative to positive and encouraging. But the most common reaction elicited by her photos was one of compassion. Fans of the singer were quick to point out to negative commenters that Kim has suffered from low self-esteem, and maybe even body dysmorphia, for most of her life and her career.
In an interview with Newsweek in 2000, Lil' Kim told the magazine, "All my life men have told me I wasn't pretty enough — even the men I was dating. And I'd be like, 'Well, why are you with me, then?' It's always been men putting me down just like my dad. To this day when someone says I'm cute, I can't see it. I don't see it no matter what anybody says."
Fans on Twitter have been reposting that quote, along with other messages of sympathy and concern for her well-being. Others are simply telling everyone to mind their own business and stop caring so much about Kim's looks, whatever they may be.
BDD is real. Leave Lil Kim alone. pic.twitter.com/FoltDPCJAa— pettynextdoor (@XANAXDREAMS) April 25, 2016
Lil Kim deserves words of positivity. She needs love, support and understanding, not shame and judgement.— Brandon Evers (@BrandonEvrs) April 25, 2016
@LilKim We all have our days.— Ken Doll (@TheGuardKen) April 25, 2016
but when you're in slay mode. you're unstoppable. don't let the haters knock you ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/nTVFAfIjiK
@LilKim Lov ya girl , you be you and you do you . Don't listen to any hater that don't have a life. You are flawless no matter what 😘😘😘 .— angel (@angelbarrios13) April 25, 2016
You're saying horrible things about Lil Kim's appearance then wondering why she has self esteem issues in the same tweet????— c (@ChantelleBREEZY) April 25, 2016
Upon reading the reactions, Lil' Kim had her own response to those critiquing her new photos.
