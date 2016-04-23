Mother's Day is a mere two weeks away, making it officially time to start thinking about what, exactly, you should get for your mom.
Not sure where to start? No worries: The Kardashian-Jenner clan has you covered with a series of comprehensive — and completely over-the-top — gift guides (via their websites and apps) that they swear are totally applicable, even if your mom's name doesn't happen to be Kris.
Kendall Jenner's gift guide is a relatively straightforward compilation of items she plans to get for mama Kris, a.k.a. "the hardest working woman I know." It includes a mix of sentimental and practical fare — practical, of course, being a relative term. (Hello, $78 Jonathon Adler coasters, we're looking at you.) On the seriously sweet side, the supermodel's list includes an A.Jaffe custom map necklace engraved with Kris’ favorite street in Paris alongside a simple card that reads "Love You Mom." Perhaps more surprising is the portable wooden easel that made the list. We don't remember Kris ever picking up a paintbrush on KUWTK, do you?
Youngest sister Kylie calls Mother's Day "one of [her] favorite holidays" and peppers her gift guide with a handful of products from her own collaborations. Case in point? A pair of Puma Slim Sweatpants and a pair of wrap-front wide-legged pants from her Kylie + Kendall line — because nothing says "Happy Mother's Day" like a little well-earned kickback for the momager who started it all. Also on Kylie's list? Chrissy Teigen's cookbook, Cravings, a travel set of Kevyn Aucoin makeup brushes, and a pair of Ugg slippers.
Kim's gift guide is divided into sections dedicated to the moms she knows, starting, of course, with the one and only Kris Jenner, who will apparently be receiving a pair of $295 Sleepy Jones Pajamas alongside a Tatcha skin-care set, an Hermès dessert plate, and a Jacquie Aiche body chain. The top pick for sister Kourtney is Manuka Doctor's Age-Defying Serum. Grandma Mary Jo is getting a pale pink Barneys photo album and minimalist white Jonathan Adler vase, while new mom and Kardashian BFF Chrissy Teigen will be receiving a copy of sister Khloé's Strong Looks Better Naked alongside some sweet pampering Babe Body Scrub and Tom Ford Black Orchid perfume.
And no, Kim did not forget to include herself on the list. She's earmarked items, including a $345 Fleur du Mal Kimono Robe, $210 Tomoko Spa Massage, and $375 pair of Givenchy pool slides, for the mama of North and Saint. Gotta love yourself, after all!
Khloé and Kourtney each break up their gift guides into three separate categories: Kourtney caters to the design-savvy mom, the chic mom, and the mom who has everything; while Khloé breaks it down for the “foodie mom,” all the “mindful mamas,” and one “way over-the-top gift basket” for "whatever your mom is into." Kourtney's chic mom list, coming in at a grand total of just over $15,000, is, by far, the most expensive of all the Kardashian-Jenner sister's gift guides, including a $2,133 Gucci bomber, $725 Chanel mules and sneakers, $2,250 leather pants, and a $3,250 diamond “mommy” necklace from Jennifer Meyer.
But don't worry: They can afford it.
