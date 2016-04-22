With Coachella kicking off its second weekend, you might assume that if you aren't already in Indio, CA, you won't be able to catch your favorite musicians performing there. Not so! The festival has created a way for you to enjoy the live acts without ever leaving your apartment.
This weekend's livestream kicked off on Friday afternoon. Offering a 360-degree view of the festival performances, the video piping through YouTube is pretty much like being there, without the need to don a flower crown. Over the course of the weekend, you'll be able to check out Matt and Kim, Run the Jewels, Sufjan Stevens, and many more of the festival's most anticipated acts. The YouTube channel also features videos of performers who took the stage last weekend, like Ellie Goulding.
To complete the voyeuristic experience, the festival is also streaming videos of non-musical aspects of the event — like the food you can enjoy while waiting for your favorite musicians to take the stage. So kick back this weekend and experience the best the festival has to offer. You won't even have to wait in line for the bathroom.
