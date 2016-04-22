It seems the world is mourning the untimely death of the Purple One, Prince. His shocking death on April 21 at the age of 57 stunned us all, including The Voice coach, Blake Shelton.
In an interview with US Weekly on April 22, Shelton expressed his grief. "Even though I’m a country artist, he had an impact on me as far as personality and trying to be as cool as him and failing miserably," he said. "But, you know, it’s just a blow to earth losing that guy. That’s the only way I know to put it,” he told reporters.
The "Came Here to Forget" singer then said something that's shocking, even those who are grieving. "It feels like there’s been some sort of horrible terrorist attack, or something like that, that’s how it feels losing that guy. It just doesn’t seem right, especially being so young."
It's easy to understand his sentiment. Prince's death does feels like a seismic shift happened in music overnight. Plus, losing a musical icon is difficult, especially when he's so young. His music and his philanthropic work has outlived him, and that's hard to grapple with. But a terrorist attack? No Shelton, it's not.
Terrorist attacks are politically-motivated acts of violence committed against groups of people. Prince's death, while tragic and heartbreaking, is not the equivalent of a terrorist stripping dozens, and sometimes, thousands of people of their lives.
Good try Shelton, but no. Let's mourn a legend without making nonsensical remarks and false equations.
