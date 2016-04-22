A Magical Rainbow Appeared Over Prince's Home Yesterday

While nothing will take the sting out of the fact that today is the first full day that the world will spin on without Prince, mourners gathering outside the singer's home received a little wink from the universe — in the form of a rainbow.
The rainbow appeared against grey skies late yesterday, after it was announced that Prince had indeed been discovered dead inside Paisley Park, his home outside of Minneapolis. Further details about the cause of death have not yet been released. But an autopsy is likely to reveal further insights in the days to come. However, the pop icon's health is speculated to have been declining for some time.

"And there's always a rainbow, at the end of the rain." Those are the final lines of Prince's 1994 song, "Papa." Call it magical thinking or just plain magic. But it certainly seems like a sign from a singer who was never quite of this earth, and who will be sorely missed by the world.
