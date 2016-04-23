Story from Music

Update: Justin Bieber's Rep Calls Controversial Prince Comment "Fake"

Erin Donnelly
Update: Billboard reports a representative for Justin Bieber confirmed that the comment attributed to him on Instagram was not left by the Biebs. It was identified as "fake" and absolutely not made by the actual Justin Bieber. Billboard did not clarify if the comment was made by someone else using his account or by an imposter account.

Bieber has not publicly addressed the controversy.

This story was originally published on April 22.

Tributes have poured in from across the world since news broke of Prince's death. Musicians, in particular, have been expressing emotional sentiments about the pop icon's death, but it doesn't look like Justin Bieber is one of them.

The drama kicked off after guitarist Andrew Watt shared an Instagram post honoring Prince as a "guitar idol." In his tribute, Watt called the late artist the "last of the greatest living performers."

This past Tuesday night before my show I was picking out an outfit...I was so tired from the past week of endless traveling and gigging that I grabbed my Prince shirt and said fuck it I'm gonna channel the purple one tonight...I didn't shower after the gig out of pure exhaustion...I went to sleep in that shirt and then I wore it again all day yesterday...today waking up to this news I am truly beside myself...devastated...the last of the greatest living performers...my guitar idol...his connection to ALL his instruments yielded a sexual transcending aura and the world is just less fucking cool without him walking on it... "Electric word life It means forever and that's a mighty long time But I'm here to tell you There's something else... The after world" #RIPPRINCE

A photo posted by Andrew Watt (@andrew50watt) on


Perhaps Bieber took offense to that last remark. The Canadian pop star allegedly posted a comment to Watt's post, writing "well not the last greatest living performer." The comment has since been deleted.

Though some fans have jumped to Bieber's defence, arguing he didn't intend to besmirch Prince's legacy, the Twittersphere is mostly not feeling the Biebs right now.
