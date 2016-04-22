Justin Bieber's Prince Comment Angers Fans

The drama kicked off after guitarist Andrew Watt shared an Instagram post honoring Prince as a "guitar idol." In his tribute, Watt called the late artist the "last of the greatest living performers."
This past Tuesday night before my show I was picking out an outfit...I was so tired from the past week of endless traveling and gigging that I grabbed my Prince shirt and said fuck it I'm gonna channel the purple one tonight...I didn't shower after the gig out of pure exhaustion...I went to sleep in that shirt and then I wore it again all day yesterday...today waking up to this news I am truly beside myself...devastated...the last of the greatest living performers...my guitar idol...his connection to ALL his instruments yielded a sexual transcending aura and the world is just less fucking cool without him walking on it... "Electric word life It means forever and that's a mighty long time But I'm here to tell you There's something else... The after world" #RIPPRINCE
Perhaps Bieber took offense to that last remark. The Canadian pop star allegedly posted a comment to Watt's post, writing "well not the last greatest living performer." The comment has since been deleted.
Justin Bieber got a little offended over an Instagram post calling Prince the last great living performer.. pic.twitter.com/RFOuBY68N4— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) April 21, 2016
Though some fans have jumped to Bieber's defence, arguing he didn't intend to besmirch Prince's legacy, the Twittersphere is mostly not feeling the Biebs right now.
Prince: 7 Grammys, 1 golden globe, 1 Academy Award. Hall Of Famer.— The Armenian Unicorn (@PierreBalian) April 21, 2016
Justin Bieber: 1 Grammy
I'll just leave this here.
While other celebrities shared their love and sadness for Prince, Justin Bieber managed to make the situation about himself. Says a lot.— barry (@pacsunbutera) April 21, 2016
Gossip Cop, meanwhile, writes that Bieber's PR team insists the comment was "fabricated." The singer has yet to address the matter on Twitter.