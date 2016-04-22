Justin Bieber's Prince Comment Angers Fans

This past Tuesday night before my show I was picking out an outfit...I was so tired from the past week of endless traveling and gigging that I grabbed my Prince shirt and said fuck it I'm gonna channel the purple one tonight...I didn't shower after the gig out of pure exhaustion...I went to sleep in that shirt and then I wore it again all day yesterday...today waking up to this news I am truly beside myself...devastated...the last of the greatest living performers...my guitar idol...his connection to ALL his instruments yielded a sexual transcending aura and the world is just less fucking cool without him walking on it... "Electric word life It means forever and that's a mighty long time But I'm here to tell you There's something else... The after world" #RIPPRINCE

A photo posted by Andrew Watt (@andrew50watt) on Apr 21, 2016 at 11:06am PDT