Watch Khloé Kardashian Go Undercover As A Bartender

We love a good celebrity food prank. Remember Adele's hilarious viral Jamba Juice video? And now Khloé Kardashian is joining in on the fun. Despite her show having the word cocktail in it (albeit spelled wrong), it turns out she doesn't actually know how to make boozy beverages in real life.
According to Cosmopolitan, as part of the final episode of Kocktails With Khloé, Kardashian went undercover as a mixologist at a bar in L.A. She walks in and starts making everyone drinks, acting like it's totally normal that she's on the next shift. Then, she introduces herself as "Lola," and from there we get some classic Khloé one-liners complete with plenty of bleeps. (We'd recognize that cursing cadence, anywhere!)
Between not being able to find the vodka, drinking straight from the shaker, and needing a customer to tell her what Jager is, Khloé's turn as a bartender solidified one thing: She should probably keep her day job.
Check out the video, below.
