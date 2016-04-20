The 4/20-Friendly Celebs Who Are Keeping It Green

Wiz Khalifa Periscoped his 4/20 activities. He explained how he rolls a joint to around 31,000 viewers.
He began by saying, "My favorite thing to do on 4/20 is just call up the homies and smoke." Sounds about right, Wiz. He even has new music coming out today, in honor of the annual celebration. In addition to rolling a joint (with papers, not blunt wraps because he doesn't like tobacco, in case you were wondering), Wiz will be hosting a "light-weight" pool party for a small group of friends. All in all, it sounds like a pretty chill day. I don't have to tell you why.
In addition to Wiz, Snoop Dogg, Chelsea Handler, and Ice Cube (just to name a few) are all sharing their appreciation for the infamous date. Snoop has uploaded over 30 photos to his Instagram today alone.
So whether you're lighting up, getting lit, or just scrolling through social media for some holiday amusement, happy hump day.
Here are all the green-friendly celebs posting about 4/20 to their best buds. And yes, this post is being published at 4:20 p.m.
He began by saying, "My favorite thing to do on 4/20 is just call up the homies and smoke." Sounds about right, Wiz. He even has new music coming out today, in honor of the annual celebration. In addition to rolling a joint (with papers, not blunt wraps because he doesn't like tobacco, in case you were wondering), Wiz will be hosting a "light-weight" pool party for a small group of friends. All in all, it sounds like a pretty chill day. I don't have to tell you why.
In addition to Wiz, Snoop Dogg, Chelsea Handler, and Ice Cube (just to name a few) are all sharing their appreciation for the infamous date. Snoop has uploaded over 30 photos to his Instagram today alone.
So whether you're lighting up, getting lit, or just scrolling through social media for some holiday amusement, happy hump day.
Here are all the green-friendly celebs posting about 4/20 to their best buds. And yes, this post is being published at 4:20 p.m.