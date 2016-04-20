While the internet has finally seemed to move beyond Frozen, kids are still deep in their Elsa and Anna obsessions. So it makes sense that when Charlize Theron's four-year-old son saw her most recent film, The Huntsman: Winter's War — with co-star Emily Blunt in costume — he assumed Elsa had come to life. With the wintry-dress and long white braid, there is a resemblance. But his fantasy was crushed when he saw that this IRL Elsa wasn't always in her winter best.



"He got really disappointed, because he saw me in my sweatpants one day, with the white hair on," Blunt explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "And he just looked at me and said, 'Put on your dress.' Like, he was really bummed about it."



Four seems like a good age to teach a kid that Disney princess gowns aren't exactly comfortable day wear. Maybe in Frozen 2, we'll see Queen Elsa, tired from a day of ruling and freezing, make herself some magical, snowy loungewear.