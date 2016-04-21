Original story, published at 1:30 p.m., follows.
Engagement rumors aside, Lindsay Lohan has recently taken time out to confirm something else about her private life. Something that is even more intimate and personal than her love life — her religious beliefs.
About a year ago, Lohan was photographed by the paparazzi carrying the Koran. The photos sparked rumors that Lohan was converting to Islam. The actress discussed the photos, and her current beliefs, exclusively to The Sun.
She told the site that she is a very spiritual person and that she is open to learning more about religions, like Islam. According to the site, she was raised a Catholic, and doesn't have plans to convert just yet.
Her young sister, Ali Lohan, is now a practicing Buddhist herself, and was a source of influence in Lohan's decision to explore other religions. She says that Ali is interested in learning more about Islam as well though.
“America has portrayed holding a Koran in such a different way to what it actually is," she said. “We all believe in something and at the end of the day it all ties to a god or a spiritual adviser.”
She adds, "It’s good to be open-minded.”
Lohan doesn't really have a timeline for her practice. She has been working on finishing the devotional text for a while now but is not done reading it. "Do you know how long that would take?" she said, referring to the length of the text. "It takes so long.”
An avid meditator, Lohan also said she is keenly aware of everything happening around her at all times, and uses religion and mediation to calm herself down.
“I can hear every conversation in a room," she said. "I hear everything and I notice everything so I have to teach myself to shut my brain off.”
She has also been quoting the Koran in recent social media posts.
