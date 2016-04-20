If you've been waiting (im)patiently to check out Christian Siriano's forthcoming collaboration with Lane Bryant since the pair-up was first announced in June, the wait is nearly over. The collection will hit stores on April 28 — but we've got a first look right here.
Siriano’s Lane Bryant pieces scream spring, with candy-colored striped tops, feminine frocks, sheer accents, and powerful prints dominating the 18-piece collection, which is priced from $48 to $198. The campaign is fronted by Orange is the New Black's Danielle Brooks, who frequently wears Christian Siriano gowns on the red carpet.
“It was a pretty easy thought," Siriano told Refinery29 of casting Brooks. "When I was working on the collection, I was making either Danielle's SAG Awards dress or her Emmy Awards dress, so I was working with her already... She is such a great character on Orange is the New Black, but I knew she was going to be in The Color Purple soon. I thought she was the perfect muse for this kind of figure. She celebrates her body and is a great muse for this world. She is so positive about it, and you don't always find that.”
Lane Bryant has made some noteworthy moves lately, including its body-positive campaign (and an unexpectedly controversial one at that) and a recently inked, long-term partnership with Glamour. The retailer's previous designer collaborations include a pair-up with Isabel Toledo in 2014 and a capsule collection with Lela Rose last year.
“Christian Siriano is a real star; from his highly publicized debut on television, his millions of social followers and through the years as he has successfully designed and shown his own beautiful ready-to-wear clothes worn by some of the best known celebrities, he has proved his talent on the world fashion stage,” said Linda Heasley, CEO of Lane Bryant. “It's a delight to welcome him to Lane Bryant and to be able to offer his exclusive designs for us beginning in the spring of 2016."
Siriano is quite busy these days: His debut bridal collection, created in tandem with Say Yes to the Dress-famous wedding dress mecca Kleinfeld Bridal, was unveiled earlier this week. The designer's commitment to designing for a diverse array of body types is evident in that project, as well: The range includes petite as well as plus sizes.
Although you’ll have to wait until next Thursday to shop the collection (and read our full interview with Siriano), click through to see Brooks looking beautifully badass in a few of our favorite styles.
