Chris Rock Is Making Fun Of Kris Jenner On Instagram & People Are Not Happy

Chris Rock is a comedian, and overall, a pretty funny guy. If you follow him on Instagram and Twitter , you may have noticed that he posts the occasional meme. After Kobe Bryant played his last game with the Lakers last week, Rock posted a meme making fun of the athlete for having to hang out with his family, asking, "So what y'all like to do?" The Oscar host recently shared another about garlic bread and twerking.On the morning of April 20, Rock shared a picture on social media , edited to include his own watermark, comparing Kris Jenner to Michael Jackson.He captioned the photo, "Great pic," implying that Jenner and Jackson are near identical.