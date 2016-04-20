Chris Rock Is Making Fun Of Kris Jenner On Instagram & People Are Not Happy

Chris Rock is a comedian, and overall, a pretty funny guy. If you follow him on Instagram and Twitter, you may have noticed that he posts the occasional meme. After Kobe Bryant played his last game with the Lakers last week, Rock posted a meme making fun of the athlete for having to hang out with his family, asking, "So what y'all like to do?" The Oscar host recently shared another about garlic bread and twerking.
On the morning of April 20, Rock shared a picture on social media, edited to include his own watermark, comparing Kris Jenner to Michael Jackson.
He captioned the photo, "Great pic," implying that Jenner and Jackson are near identical.
And people think it's pretty uncalled for.
Many seem to consider the joke a cheap shot. For one, it's making fun of somebody's mom, and while that was a legitimate show on MTV back in the day (hosted by Wilmer Valderrama, no less), some find "Yo mamma" jokes to be a bit below the belt. Others are upset that Rock is making fun of Jackson's appearance. Fans of the King of Pop are never keen on jokes relating to his controversial plastic surgeries.
Many followers did think the picture was actually funny. Though some don't even know who appears in the picture.
None of Jenner's children have reacted to the meme yet. What do you think? If this were your mother, would you think this was funny?
